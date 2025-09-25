NABU reports on SBU searches of former detectives who now work for Ukrzaliznytsia

NABU reports on SBU searches of former detectives who now work for Ukrzaliznytsiasupplemented
The National Anti-Corruption Bureau has announced that the Security Service of Ukraine is conducting investigative actions against former detectives who are currently working for Ukrzaliznytsia. About this reported on the official NABU website.
The agency stated that the case may be related to their previous activities as part of investigative teams that exposed organized criminal groups at state-owned enterprises and in government.
"Such actions may indicate an increase in systemic pressure on the independence of anti-corruption institutions," the NABU said.
- on August 2, 2025, the NABU and the SAPO reported to Zelensky on exposing large-scale corruption in the procurement of drones and electronic warfaremP Kuznetsov, heads of district and city administrations, and servicemen of the National Guard were allegedly involved in the scheme.
- on August 4, six defendants in the case, including an MP, were arrested, received suspicions under several articles.
- august 6, NABU notified the Secretary of State and top officials of the suspicion. It is about the exposed scheme of misappropriation of public funds in the Ministry of Justice.
- NABU Director Kryvonos stated LIGA.netthe most important thing in the activities of anti-corruption bodies is not the economic effect, but the reduction of tolerance to corruption and the fact that corrupt officials "no longer feel impunity".
