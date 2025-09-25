NABU reports on SBU searches of former detectives who now work for Ukrzaliznytsia

Ukrzaliznytsia (Illustrative photo: Ukrzaliznytsia)

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau has announced that the Security Service of Ukraine is conducting investigative actions against former detectives who are currently working for Ukrzaliznytsia. About this reported on the official NABU website.

The agency stated that the case may be related to their previous activities as part of investigative teams that exposed organized criminal groups at state-owned enterprises and in government.

"Such actions may indicate an increase in systemic pressure on the independence of anti-corruption institutions," the NABU said.