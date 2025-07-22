NABU serves notice of suspicion to SBU officer who demanded $300,000 for destroying case

After searches, NABU and SAPO complete investigation against SBU official and his accomplices

NABU (Illustrative photo: nabu.gov.ua)

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) have completed the investigation into the case of suspicion of the head of the sector of the Department for the Protection of National Statehood of the Security Service of Ukraine and two other people of extortion. About reports NABU.

According to the investigation, the SBU official and his accomplices extorted $300,000 from a person in respect of whom he provided operational support in the case of organizing the illegal transportation of conscripts abroad.

The report says that in return, he promised to destroy part of the case file and disclose the facts already established.

In case of refusal, he threatened to take measures to bring the person to criminal liability under more severe articles.

After receiving a partial bribe of $72,000, the men were notified of suspicion.

The SBU official is charged with obtaining an unlawful benefit on an especially large scale. His accomplices are charged with aiding and abetting the extortion of a bribe on an especially large scale.