NABU serves notice of suspicion to SBU officer who demanded $300,000 for destroying case
The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) have completed the investigation into the case of suspicion of the head of the sector of the Department for the Protection of National Statehood of the Security Service of Ukraine and two other people of extortion. About reports NABU.
According to the investigation, the SBU official and his accomplices extorted $300,000 from a person in respect of whom he provided operational support in the case of organizing the illegal transportation of conscripts abroad.
The report says that in return, he promised to destroy part of the case file and disclose the facts already established.
In case of refusal, he threatened to take measures to bring the person to criminal liability under more severe articles.
After receiving a partial bribe of $72,000, the men were notified of suspicion.
The SBU official is charged with obtaining an unlawful benefit on an especially large scale. His accomplices are charged with aiding and abetting the extortion of a bribe on an especially large scale.
- Earlier, the SBU and the Prosecutor General's Office announced the exposure of one of the heads of NABU detectives official detained on suspicion of doing business in Russia. Also an employee of the Central Office of the agency was detainedwho, according to the investigation, spied for Moscow. As for one of the defendants, the NABU stated that earlier, the SBU investigation found no evidence of his cooperation with a former Ukrainian official who defected to the occupiers.
- In total, the NABU reported 70 searches of at least 15 of its employees. In parallel with the SBU and the PGO, the State Bureau of Investigation served three suspicions on NABU employees for participation in accidents in 2021 and 2023.
- Executive Director of the Anti-Corruption Action Center Kaleniuk said LIGA.netthat large-scale searches of NABU employees are "revenge" of the country's leadership for the investigation of close friends and associates of President Zelensky.
