NATO ambassadors to meet in Estonia to discuss Russian planes flying into the country
NATO ambassadors will meet on September 23 in Estonia to discuss Russian aircraft violations of the country's airspace. About reports The Guardian.
The meeting comes after Estonia activated the Article 4 procedure for emergency consultations with NATO.
This will give the ambassadors an opportunity to determine the alliance's joint response to the incident and discuss further steps to ensure security in the region.
on September 22, an emergency meeting of the Security Council is to be held due to the violation of Estonian airspace by Russian fighter jets on September 19. Tallinn for the first time in its history requested such an urgent event.
- on September 19, Russian MiG-31 fighters violated Estonian airspace near Tallinn. In total, they were flying over Estonia about 12 minutes. The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian Charge d'Affaires to protest.
- Subsequently, the Estonian government decided to invite the consultations with NATO allies under Article 4 – The last time this was done was after the Russian drone attack on Poland on September 10.
- Trump says Russian fighter jets fly into Estonia can be a big problem.
Comments (0)