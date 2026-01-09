"NATO Final" and Instant Death of the West: Top NATO MP Assesses Possible US Attack on Greenland

NATO's Article Five is not designed for aggression within the Alliance, Honge tells LIGA.net

Donald Trump (Photo credit: AARON SCHWARTZ/EPA)

If the United States attacks Greenland, a self-governing island within Denmark, NATO will cease to exist, said for text LIGA.net vice president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Alliance Karsten Honge.

According to him, any forceful move by Washington against Greenland is instant death for the Western world.

"We have to understand: The United States cannot attack Greenland. If one NATO country attacks another NATO territory, the organization itself will simply cease to exist. Article 5 on collective defense is not designed for aggression from within. This will be the end of NATO," the politician explained.

He believes that this is why the US president is trying to use economic pressure and "aggressive rhetoric" rather than missiles in this case, seeking to bill Denmark for the defense of Greenland.

That a US attack on Greenland, in particular, would mean end of NATO, the prime minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, also stated.