NATO Secretary General suddenly flies to the US to meet with Trump
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is flying to Washington to meet with US President Donald Trump amid claims that his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not scheduled in the near future. The trip was reported by in NATO.
The meeting is scheduled for October 21-22. The Alliance clarified that Rutte is not scheduled to talk to the media following the visit.
As Reuters correspondent Graham Slattery reported, citing a source familiar with the situation, the Secretary General's visit to the United States was not planned in advance. According to him, Europe is in a hurry to respond to Trump's latest diplomatic moves.
According to a senior U.S. official, Trump will allegedly receive Rutte not on October 21-22, but on October 23, said Slattery.
- On the evening of October 16, Trump and Putin agreed, on a meeting that was to take place within two weeks in Budapest. Hungary said that it was ready to act as a platform for negotiations and guarantee the security of the Russian dictator.
- On October 21, Reuters reported that the Trump-Putin meeting in Hungary was no longer planned in the near future. The reason was allegedly the unsuccessful conversation between Rubio and Lavrov, in which Russia reiterated that it would not agree to freeze the front line.
