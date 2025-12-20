NBC News: Netanyahu plans to brief Trump on possible new strikes on Iran

Leaders of the United States and Israel (Photo: Will Oliver/EPA)

Israel is preparing to inform the US President Donald Trump about the possibility of repeated strikes on Iran due to concerns over Tehran's missile program. This was reported by the TV channel NBC News citing five unnamed interlocutors with knowledge of the matter.

Israeli officials are increasingly concerned that Iran is expanding its ballistic missile program, which was damaged by Israeli military strikes earlier this year, and are preparing to brief Trump on options for a second attack on the country.

According to the interlocutors, Israeli officials are also concerned that Iran is rebuilding the uranium enrichment facilities that the United States bombed in June. However, they added, officials consider Iran's efforts to rebuild ballistic missile facilities and repair damaged air defense systems to be more pressing concerns.

Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet later this month in Florida. At this meeting, Netanyahu is expected to argue to Trump that Iran's expansion of its ballistic missile program poses a threat that may require swift action, the sources said.

The interlocutors noted that part of his argument is expected to be that Iran's actions pose a danger not only to Israel but also to the entire region, including US interests. The Israeli prime minister is expected to present Trump with options for US participation in new military operations.

Asked about his meeting with Netanyahu on December 29, Trump told reporters on Thursday: "We haven't officially agreed yet, but he would like to see me."

Israeli officials announced the meeting on December 29. The Israeli government declined to comment. The Iranian mission to the UN did not respond to a request for comment.