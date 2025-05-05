New head of the US Embassy in Ukraine arrives in Kyiv on her first day in office

Julie Davis (Photo: U.S. Embassy in Ukraine)

The new head of the US Embassy in Ukraine, Julie Davis, arrived in Kyiv on May 5. This was reported to by in the press service of the diplomatic mission.

It is noted that Davis arrived in the Ukrainian capital "at a critical time to continue implementing President Trump's policies aimed at ending the war and ensuring lasting peace and prosperity in Ukraine.".

Davis was appointed as the United States Chargé d'Affaires a.i. to Ukraine on May 1. She replaced Bridget Brink in this position. At the same time, it was indicated that Davis would begin her duties on May 5.

on April 11, 2025, Financial Times sources said that Brink is resigning due to growing political differences with the Trump administration .

On April 21, the US Embassy in Ukraine published a farewell video of the ambassador: in the one-minute video, the official reported on her work during three years of full-scale war, but did not mention Russia at all .