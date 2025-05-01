US Chargé d'Affaires ad interim appointed to Ukraine

The US representative will begin her duties on May 5

Julie Davis (Photo: Ambassador's X)

US Ambassador to Cyprus Julie Davis has been appointed Chargé d'Affaires ad interim to Ukraine, the US diplomatic mission in Kyiv announced.

The US representative will begin her duties on Monday, May 5.

On behalf of US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the Ambassador will coordinate the cooperation of the US Embassy with the government and people of Ukraine.

"In this position, she will work hard to end the war and stop the bloodshed, strengthening bilateral relations and making America and Ukraine safer, stronger, and more prosperous", the diplomatic mission said.

As the embassy emphasizes, over the past 30 years, Davis has held various key positions. In particular, she is currently the US Ambassador to Cyprus, and before that she was the Ambassador/Special Representative for Belarus. Previously, the official worked as the Deputy Secretary of State and specialized in Western Europe and the European Union, and was also the Deputy Permanent Representative of the United States to NATO.

Davis will serve as Chargé d'Affaires until the US president appoints a new ambassador to Ukraine.