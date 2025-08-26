New ruling coalition formed in Lithuania after Palutskas' resignation

In total, the new ruling majority in the parliament will have 82 out of 141 deputies

A new coalition has been formed in Lithuania after the resignation of the previous Prime Minister Gintautas Palutskas. About reports LRT.

The coalition agreement was signed by representatives of the Social Democratic Party (LSDP), the Nemunas Dawn Party (Nemuno aušra), and the faction of the Lithuanian Peasants and Greens Union and the Union of Christian Families (LVŽS-KŠS).

Social Democrat Inga Ruginiene is to be appointed Prime Minister. The parliament will consider her candidacy on August 26.

According to the agreement, the Social Democrats will head nine ministries, including Finance, Defense, Health, Education, Foreign Affairs, and Interior.

"The Dawn of Nemunas will receive three portfolios – environment, energy and agriculture. The Union of Lithuanian Peasants and Greens and the Union of Christian Families will delegate ministers of economy and innovation, as well as justice.

The preamble to the agreement states that the new coalition is committed to ensuring Lithuania's security needs and "providing firm support to Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression" and in its integration into the EU and NATO.

In total, the new ruling majority in the parliament will have 82 out of 141 deputies.