On his last day in power, Scholz spoke with Zelensky: Promised continued support for Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Olaf Scholz at the Munich Conference in February 2025 (Photo: SVEN HOPPE / EPA)

On his last day as German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz had a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and promised that Germany would continue to support Ukraine, said Steffen Gebestreit, a spokesman for the German government, as quoted by Barron's.

According to the press secretary, Scholz confirmed "Germany's constant and unwavering solidarity with Ukraine."

"He [the Chancellor] emphasized that Germany, in close coordination with European and international partners, will continue to support Ukraine according to needs and for as long as necessary," Gebestreit said.

Scholz also criticized Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, saying his "cynical delaying tactics" were hindering efforts to end the war.

The German politician noted that Zelenskyy had demonstrated his willingness to accept a 30-day unconditional ceasefire, showing that "no one wants peace more than Ukraine." The Chancellor told Zelenskyy that Putin "must finally reciprocate."

Zelenskyy later reported on the call with Scholz: "We appreciate Germany's key role in supporting Ukraine throughout the years of the war. Ukraine is also grateful for your personal efforts."

"We can recall many important moments: the speech about the "Zeitenwende" (Literally "turning point" – Scholz's speech in the Bundestag after the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation. – Ed.), the historic coffee break that helped start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, three Patriot batteries, other deliveries of air defense systems and much more," the head of state said.

The President thanked the Chancellor for the assurance that Germany would continue to "support Ukraine and its cause."