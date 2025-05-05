On his last day in power, Scholz spoke with Zelensky: Promised continued support for Ukraine
On his last day as German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz had a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and promised that Germany would continue to support Ukraine, said Steffen Gebestreit, a spokesman for the German government, as quoted by Barron's.
According to the press secretary, Scholz confirmed "Germany's constant and unwavering solidarity with Ukraine."
"He [the Chancellor] emphasized that Germany, in close coordination with European and international partners, will continue to support Ukraine according to needs and for as long as necessary," Gebestreit said.
Scholz also criticized Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, saying his "cynical delaying tactics" were hindering efforts to end the war.
The German politician noted that Zelenskyy had demonstrated his willingness to accept a 30-day unconditional ceasefire, showing that "no one wants peace more than Ukraine." The Chancellor told Zelenskyy that Putin "must finally reciprocate."
Zelenskyy later reported on the call with Scholz: "We appreciate Germany's key role in supporting Ukraine throughout the years of the war. Ukraine is also grateful for your personal efforts."
"We can recall many important moments: the speech about the "Zeitenwende" (Literally "turning point" – Scholz's speech in the Bundestag after the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation. – Ed.), the historic coffee break that helped start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, three Patriot batteries, other deliveries of air defense systems and much more," the head of state said.
The President thanked the Chancellor for the assurance that Germany would continue to "support Ukraine and its cause."
In his last public speech as Chancellor, Scholz declared that Germany would not accept the war in Ukraine and would make every effort to restore and preserve peace in Europe.
- On May 5, German conservatives and Social Democrats officially signed a coalition agreement. On May 6, Friedrich Merz, who has pro-Ukrainian views, will be elected as the new chancellor.