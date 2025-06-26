On the anniversary of the UN Charter signing, Sibiga calls for reforming the organization: what he proposes

Andriy Sybiga (Photo: MFA)

On the 80th anniversary of the signing of the United Nations Charter, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga called for reform of the international institution against the backdrop of Russian aggression against Ukraine. He published the relevant post on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

The Foreign Minister emphasized that we are not celebrating this anniversary. He called on all peace-loving UN member states to defend the Charter not with words but with actions.

"As a founding member, we call for UN reform, which will, first of all, limit the veto in cases of aggression, genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity. International law should be a law, not a declaration," Sibiga said.

He reminded that 80 years ago the UN Charter was signed to "ensure peace and dignity for all".

"To ensure that no nation suffers from unprovoked aggression, that sovereignty is sacred, and that peace is built on the rule of law," the head of diplomacy emphasized.

He added that Ukraine stood in the first hours of the UN's existence, and today it "stands at the forefront, defending its founding principles – through our resistance, our diplomacy and the unwavering determination of our people".

According to Sibiga, Russia's war is not only against Ukraine – it is directed against the very foundations on which the UN was built.

"The border of Ukraine is the border of international law. The Charter is not being destroyed. It is being betrayed. Now it is being betrayed by Russia, a country that illegally holds a permanent seat in the UN Security Council and whose actions completely contradict the very criteria for UN membership," the minister said .

On May 2, Reuters reported that the UN was considering a major reform that would merge major departments and shift resources around the world amid a funding crisis.

On June 4, it was reported that Ukraine was elected in the first round to the UN Economic and Social Council for 2026-2028.