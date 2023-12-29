UN on shelling: Russia ignores all requirements to comply with international law

The UN coordinator "in the strongest terms" condemns the "Russia's heinous wave of attacks on populated areas of Ukraine over the past few hours"

Denise Brown (Photo - Wikipedia)

UN Resident Coordinator in Ukraine Denise Brown has issued a statement saying that Russia continues to ignore its obligations under international humanitarian law and indiscriminately attacks civilian objects and civilians in Ukraine.

The UN coordinator "in the strongest possible terms" condemns the "Russia's heinous wave of attacks on populated areas of Ukraine over the past few hours, which has left a path of destruction, death and human suffering."

"The strikes damaged homes, schools, hospitals, a shopping mall, a metro station and energy infrastructure, killing and injuring civilians in almost every region of the country," Brown emphasized.

She emphasized in the statement that Russia continues to ignore its obligations under international humanitarian law, which states that "indiscriminate attacks or attacks intentionally directed against civilians or civilian objects are strictly prohibited."

According to preliminary data, on the nights of December 28 and 29, Russian troops used 158 means of air attack against Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down 114 targets.

In Dnipro, a maternity hospital and a shopping center were hit, killing five people and injuring 25. In Kyiv, three people were killed and 24 injured. In Odesa, two people were killed and 15 were injured, including two children – 6 and 8 years old.

In Zaporizhzhia, 10 people were injured and a woman was killed. In Kharkiv, a man was killed and 11 people were injured. In Lviv, one person died and 15 were injured.

Zelenskyy showed the consequences of the attack on the shopping center in Dnipro and a high-rise building in Odesa – video from the field.

Read also: Ukraine's Defense Minister: Russia's vast missile stockpiles to sustain ongoing massive strikes