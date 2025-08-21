Orban reacts to the attack on Mukachevo: Russia mentioned, no condemnation

The Hungarian prime minister only said that it was necessary to continue the negotiation process

Viktor Orban (Photo: EPA)

Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán reacted to the occupiers' attack on the Ukrainian city of Mukachevo in Zakarpattia region, but did not condemn the aggressor country Russia. The relevant post of the politician published on his Facebook page.

"At today's government meeting, we considered the consequences of the Russian missile attack on Mukachevo. I instructed the Minister of the Interior to prepare hospitals in [the cities of] Debrecen and Nyiregyhaza to receive the wounded. Thank God, this was not necessary," Orbán said.

According to him, the country's Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó "I held talks with representatives of the Hungarians of Zakarpattia, to whom we also offered the assistance of the Hungarian government." The politician does not mention any contacts with the Ukrainian authorities.

At the same time, he did not condemn Russia for the strike, but instead wrote: "Peace efforts and the negotiation process initiated by president Trump must continue. Only peace!"

Earlier, Hungarian president Tamás Sulyok expressed condolences to the victims of the Russian attack on Mukachevo, but less than an hour later he retracted his post: instead of "Russian missile strike" there was just a "missile strike".