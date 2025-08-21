Orban reacts to the attack on Mukachevo: Russia mentioned, no condemnation
Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán reacted to the occupiers' attack on the Ukrainian city of Mukachevo in Zakarpattia region, but did not condemn the aggressor country Russia. The relevant post of the politician published on his Facebook page.
"At today's government meeting, we considered the consequences of the Russian missile attack on Mukachevo. I instructed the Minister of the Interior to prepare hospitals in [the cities of] Debrecen and Nyiregyhaza to receive the wounded. Thank God, this was not necessary," Orbán said.
According to him, the country's Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó "I held talks with representatives of the Hungarians of Zakarpattia, to whom we also offered the assistance of the Hungarian government." The politician does not mention any contacts with the Ukrainian authorities.
At the same time, he did not condemn Russia for the strike, but instead wrote: "Peace efforts and the negotiation process initiated by president Trump must continue. Only peace!"
Earlier, Hungarian president Tamás Sulyok expressed condolences to the victims of the Russian attack on Mukachevo, but less than an hour later he retracted his post: instead of "Russian missile strike" there was just a "missile strike".
On the night of August 21, the occupiers launched a massive attack on Ukraine, using 40 missiles and 574 drones.
For the first time during the full-scale war, Russians attacked Mukachevo, and 19 people were injured. At the city the American plant Flex, which manufactures electronics, came under attack.
Because of the Russian attack in Lviv one person was killed and two were injured.
- In addition, during the massive attack, other western regions of Ukraine were under attack. An industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia was also attacked.
