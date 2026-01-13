OSCE to discuss intensification of Russian strikes at Ukraine's request on January 15
on January 15, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe will address the issue of Russian strikes and disregard for US-led peace efforts at Ukraine's request. About said minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiga.
"There is and will be no pause in the pressure on Russia, in particular in international forums, as long as this terrorist state is determined to wage genocidal war and aggression," he wrote.
The timing of the extraordinary debate is consistent with the first meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in 2026 and the presentation of the priorities of the Swiss Foreign Minister Ignacio Cassis' chairmanship.
Andriy Sybiga emphasized that this clearly demonstrates the priority of lasting peace for Ukraine in the organization's activities. He noted that this is "the largest and longest war in Europe since World War II."
- On the night of January 13, Russia launched 25 missiles and 293 attack drones were fired at Ukraine. There were hits in several locations.
- Russia fires ballistic missiles at the Nova Poshta terminal near Kharkiv. Two employees of the sorting center and two drivers of a forwarding partner were killed. The six injured include three postal workers and a driver.
- Also, "shahids" attacked the energy sector in Odesa. Six people were injured in the shelling.
- Air defense was operating in Kyiv at night. Throughout the capital and in the Buchansky district of Kyiv region, on January 13, the implemented emergency power outages.
