The meeting will address the issue of Moscow's ignoring US efforts to achieve peace

Andriy Sybiga (Photo: MFA)

on January 15, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe will address the issue of Russian strikes and disregard for US-led peace efforts at Ukraine's request. About said minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiga.

"There is and will be no pause in the pressure on Russia, in particular in international forums, as long as this terrorist state is determined to wage genocidal war and aggression," he wrote.

The timing of the extraordinary debate is consistent with the first meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in 2026 and the presentation of the priorities of the Swiss Foreign Minister Ignacio Cassis' chairmanship.

Andriy Sybiga emphasized that this clearly demonstrates the priority of lasting peace for Ukraine in the organization's activities. He noted that this is "the largest and longest war in Europe since World War II."