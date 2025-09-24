Panama canceled the registration of more than 200 Russian tankers – Zelensky

President held separate meetings with leaders of Panama and Angola on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Jose Raul Mulino (Photo: OP)

Panama has already canceled the registration of two hundred Russian tankers, including those that are unsafe for operation. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following a meeting with Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Leaders discuss importance of sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet.

"Panama has already canceled the registration of more than 200 Russian tankers, including those that are dangerous to use," Zelensky emphasized.

The presidents also talked about joining efforts to return Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. Ukraine is preparing a resolution condemning the abduction and deportation of children. And Panama's support for it will be important, the Head of State added.

He thanked Panama for supporting all pro-Ukrainian resolutions in the UN, Ukrainians and especially children.

"We appreciate the steps taken by Panama to limit the capabilities of the Russian shadow fleet," Zelensky said.

The President's Office clarified that the President also said that Ukraine is already at the final stage of opening an embassy in the Panamanian capital and noted the support of the Panamanian government in this process.

Zelenskyy informed Mulino about Russia's crimes against children, including how Russians take them from orphanages in the temporarily occupied territories to Russia. The President emphasized that they are doing everything to erase the identity of young Ukrainians and make them forget their native language.

The president invited Mulino to come to Ukraine.

Also on this day, Zelensky met with Angolan President João Laurenço.

"We talked about how we can make our relations closer and more effective. I told about our humanitarian program "Grain from Ukraine", thanks to which we, together with our partners, help countries in need with food. We also talked about partnership in agriculture and technology," the Head of State noted.

Zelenskyy voiced specific proposals for partnership and invited the Angolan delegation to come to Ukraine for a detailed discussion of possible joint projects. The President of Angola expressed interest.

ADDED AT 22:13. The OP reported that Zelensky met with Brazilian President Lula da Silva. They discussed ways to achieve real peace for Ukraine.

The Head of State emphasized that Ukraine wants to achieve peace more than anyone else in the world. He emphasized that he was ready for a meeting with the Russian side at the level of leaders, but the Kremlin did not show such readiness. The international community's pressure is needed to unblock the path to dialogue.

The Brazilian president said that his country is ready to play a role in the peace process, and also reported on his contacts with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and other leaders in the context of efforts to end the war.

The President informed about the real situation on the battlefield and Russian manipulative attempts to portray military victories.

The president invited Silva to visit Ukraine.

on September 19, the European Commission approved the 19th package of sanctions against the aggressor state.

Von der Leyen said that it will concern energy, banking and exports of goods and technologies. The EU is also imposing sanctions on 118 additional ships from the shadow fleet. In total, more than 560 vessels are under EU sanctions.