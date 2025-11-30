Peace in Ukraine is possible if Putin gives up the idea of "reviving the empire" – French Foreign Minister

The French minister believes that Russia's minor advances on the front are costing it big, so Putin has reasons to agree to peace

Jean-Noël Barrot (Photo: x.com/jnbarrot)

Peace in Ukraine is possible if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin gives up the idea of reviving his "empire." This statement was made by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot в interview La Tribune Dimanche.

"We are pleased to welcome President Zelensky in Paris on Monday, December 1, to advance the talks. Peace is achievable, provided that Vladimir Putin gives up his vain hope of restoring the Soviet empire, starting with the conquest of Ukraine. Ukraine belongs to Ukrainians and only to them," he said.

Barro also emphasized that if Russia does not agree to a peace plan and stop a full-scale war, it will have to prepare for new sanctions from the European Union.

The French foreign minister believes that the Russian dictator has reasons to take the peace document finalized by Ukraine and its allies at the talks in Geneva seriously. According to Barrot, Russia has no successes on the frontline, despite Russian propaganda statements.

"The millimeter-by-millimeter advance of the Russian army in eastern Ukraine comes at the cost of enormous human losses: more than 1,000 Russian soldiers are killed every day at the front," the French minister said.