Poland does not appreciate Trump's post that Ukraine can return all its territory with the help of the EU

The US president's message means less involvement of Washington and shifting responsibility for ending the war to Europe, the head of the Polish government said

Donald Trump and Donald Tusk (Illustrative photo from 2017: CIRO FUSCO / EPA)

Prime minister of Poland Donald Tusk criticized the US president Donald Trump's post about the possibility for Ukraine to regain its entire territory with the help of the European Union. This was the message of a Polish politician published in the social network X.

"President Trump has said that Ukraine can, with the support of the European Union, return all of its territory. Behind this surprising optimism lies an announcement of less US involvement and a shift of responsibility for ending the war to Europe. Better the truth than illusions," Tusk wrote.

Earlier, on September 23, the U.S. president, after meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, wrote in his social network Truth Social that with the support of the EU, Ukraine can regain all its territory.

Trump noted that the dictator Vladimir Putin and Russia are in "GREAT economic trouble," and now is the time for Ukraine to act. The US president also indicated that the United States will continue to supply weapons to NATO allies (the latter purchase American weapons for Ukraine via PURL program).