Kyiv resident dressed in police uniform and sang Russian swear words
A Kyiv resident in a police uniform sang Russian songs (Photo: Facebook / Kyiv Police)

In Kyiv, a 20-year-old man put on a police uniform and sang Russian songs with profanity. This was reported to by the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv.

The police found the video while monitoring the Internet. Law enforcement officers were able to identify the man – he was a 20-year-old resident of the capital. The defendant explained his behavior by saying that he did it "for the sake of hype" and to increase the number of subscribers.

A report of administrative offense was drawn up against the man under the article on illegal use of signs of belonging to the police (a fine of up to UAH 34,000 is envisaged)

last year