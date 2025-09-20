Poland mobilizes "all available forces and resources" during Russia's massive shelling of Ukraine
The Operational Commander of the Polish Armed Forces mobilized all available forces and resources during Russia's massive shelling of Ukraine on the night of September 20. This is what the agency reported in the social network X.
It is noted that in the morning, Polish and allied aircraft began operating in the country's airspace as a result of Russian strikes on Ukraine.
In particular, another pair of fighter jets was put into the air, and ground-based air defense and radar systems were put on "the highest level of combat readiness."
Later, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reportedthe Ukrainian government has announced that Polish and allied aircraft have completed patrolling the country's airspace.
The activated ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems were returned to standard operations.
- On the night of September 20, Russians massively attacked Ukraine. The enemy launched 579 drones of various types, eight Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 32 X-101 cruise missiles.
- Under were under enemy attack Dnipro city and region, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, communities in Poltava, Kyiv, Odesa, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions.
- Dnipropetrovs'k region suffered the most. There, as a result of shelling a person was killed and 26 others were injured.
