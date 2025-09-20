Poland mobilizes "all available forces and resources" during Russia's massive shelling of Ukraine

On the night of September 20, Poland scrambled its own and allied fighter jets during Russia's shelling of Ukraine

F-16 fighter jet (Photo: EPA)

The Operational Commander of the Polish Armed Forces mobilized all available forces and resources during Russia's massive shelling of Ukraine on the night of September 20. This is what the agency reported in the social network X.

It is noted that in the morning, Polish and allied aircraft began operating in the country's airspace as a result of Russian strikes on Ukraine.

In particular, another pair of fighter jets was put into the air, and ground-based air defense and radar systems were put on "the highest level of combat readiness."

Later, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reportedthe Ukrainian government has announced that Polish and allied aircraft have completed patrolling the country's airspace.

The activated ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems were returned to standard operations.