Police detain two men who tore down the flag from the consulate building in Peremyshl

On the night of October 26, two residents of Przemyśl aged 21 and 23 tore down the Ukrainian flag from a diplomatic institution

Flag of Ukraine (Illustrative photo: Mohammed Badra/EPA)

Polish police have detained two young men suspected of tearing down the Ukrainian flag from the consulate building in Przemysl. This was reported by the police spokeswoman in Przemysl, Karolina Kowalik, in a comment to Ukrinform.

Law enforcers detained two local residents aged 21 and 23 who tore down the Ukrainian flag from the building of the honorary consulate on Sunday, October 26.

The spokeswoman added that the case file was transferred to the district prosecutor's office in Przemysl.

On October 27, Ukraine's Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Bodnar reported that in the city of Przemysl unknown persons tore down the Ukrainian flag from the consulate building for the fifth time.

The diplomat publicly appealed to the Polish police and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to take measures to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice.