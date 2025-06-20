Police: In Kyiv, Russian agent burned car of Hero of Ukraine and planned to kill Armed Forces official – photo

The suspect (Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General)

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers detained a man suspected of setting fire to the car of a member of the National Guard of Ukraine and planning a murder ordered by Russian special services. This was reported by Prosecutor General's Office, National Police and Security Service of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, in 2021, the man moved from the temporarily occupied Crimea to the territory controlled by Ukraine. After the start of the full-scale invasion, he was mobilized, but later left the service without permission. Then he returned to the military unit, but was dismissed after a while.

Over the past year, while working as a courier, the suspect began looking for a way to contact the enemy's special services to travel to Russia. According to the SBU, the man worked for the Russian Federal Security Service.

In June 2025, he was ordered by his curators to find and set fire to a car belonging to a member of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In this way, he had to demonstrate his reliability and willingness to cooperate.

In the courtyard of a high-rise building in the neighborhood where he lived, the suspect took several photos of different AFU vehicles, which he sent to the customer for approval. After receiving approval for a camouflage-colored Ford Ranger, in the evening he poured flammable substance on it and set it on fire.

The owner of the burned car was an officer of the National Guard of Ukraine, Hero of Ukraine, who turned 25 that day.

In addition, the man received the coordinates of the cache from the curator, from which he took a Makarov pistol and 50 rounds of ammunition to kill a well-known person. The National Police clarified that it was a high-ranking official of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. However, it did not come to that, as the suspect explained that he did not know any of the high-ranking officials personally.

A loaded pistol and a phone used to contact the FSB were seized from the detainee.

The man is charged with obstructing the legitimate activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations during a special period. The issue of additional qualification of his crimes under the article on high treason is being decided.

A measure of restraint in the form of detention was imposed on the suspect.

