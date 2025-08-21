Politico: US plans to play minimal role in Ukraine's security guarantees

EU allies are worried that the US will rely on Europe to ensure long-term peace, the sources said

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President))

The United States plans to play a minimal role in any security guarantees for Ukraine, a sign that Europe will have to take responsibility. This is what a small group of allies said deputy Secretary of Defense Albright Colby, reports Politico.

It is noted that Colby said this in response to questions from European military leaders at a meeting chaired by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

A European official and another person with knowledge of the talks said that the defense ministers of Britain, France, Germany and Finland have been pushing the U.S. to disclose what troops and air assets it will provide to Ukraine to help support a peace deal with Russia.

According to six anonymous U.S. and European officials, this and another hastily organized meeting of NATO leaders on August 20 raised allied concerns that U.S. President Donald Trump will rely on Europe to ensure long-term peace.

"The main conclusion is that (the peace deal – ed.) is not moving very fast," said one European official.