Politico: US plans to play minimal role in Ukraine's security guarantees
The United States plans to play a minimal role in any security guarantees for Ukraine, a sign that Europe will have to take responsibility. This is what a small group of allies said deputy Secretary of Defense Albright Colby, reports Politico.
It is noted that Colby said this in response to questions from European military leaders at a meeting chaired by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
A European official and another person with knowledge of the talks said that the defense ministers of Britain, France, Germany and Finland have been pushing the U.S. to disclose what troops and air assets it will provide to Ukraine to help support a peace deal with Russia.
According to six anonymous U.S. and European officials, this and another hastily organized meeting of NATO leaders on August 20 raised allied concerns that U.S. President Donald Trump will rely on Europe to ensure long-term peace.
"The main conclusion is that (the peace deal – ed.) is not moving very fast," said one European official.
- on August 17, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that Trump was ready to join the security guarantees for Ukraine, which "will be similar to NATO's Article 5".
- on August 19, the "coalition of the willing" at a regular meeting took the following steps to support Ukraine, in particular, they agreed to meet with the U.S. military to discuss security guarantees and the extension of sanctions pressure on Russia.
- On the same day, Trump said that The United States will not send military to Ukraine, but will help "in the air".
- After talks in the White House, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Ukraine, after the end of the war has the right to enter into security agreements not only with the United States and European countries.
