A ceasefire in Ukraine is unlikely before spring, and Europe should not stop helping Kyiv despite the Midas case corruption scandal. This was stated by Finnish President Alexander Stubb in an interview with the Associated Press at a military base north of Helsinki.

"I'm not very optimistic about achieving a ceasefire or starting peace talks, at least this year. It would be good to do something before March," he said .

Stubb noted that Europe will need stamina and resilience to get through the winter amid Russia's hybrid attacks across the continent. He will also allegedly use his good relationship with US President Donald Trump to defend Ukraine's interests.

"I can explain to President Trump what Finland has gone through, how I see the situation on the battlefield, or how to deal with Putin. And if he accepts at least one of the ten ideas, it will be good," the Finnish president said .

He also said in an interview that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy needs to quickly deal with the corruption scandal inside the country, as the incident is playing into Russia's hands. At the same time, Stubb called on European leaders to consider increasing financial and military support for Kyiv.