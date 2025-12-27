President: Russia is preparing grounds for non-recognition of potential elections in Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Russia is already preparing an information attack against the potential presidential elections in Ukraine in order to not recognize them and call the government illegitimate. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talking to journalists in the chat room of the Presidential Office.

The Head of State reiterated that he was politically ready to hold the presidential election. However, he emphasized that the security of citizens must be ensured for voting.

Read also Are elections possible in time of war? Explaining to Trump on the fingers

It is also necessary to be prepared legislatively so that the elections are later recognized as legitimate. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of the presence of observers.

"Well, it is important what actions Russia is already taking. And what countermeasures our partners should take regarding potential elections," he added.

The President said that in the morning he had heard a report from the Foreign Intelligence Service.

"Russia has already set a task to do everything to ensure that Ukrainians who are on the territory of Russia, as well as those Ukrainians who are on the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, have the opportunity to vote," the president explained.

According to him, the task is to raise this issue, that a large number of Ukrainians live there and have the right to vote.

"In order to say later that Russia does not recognize these elections. As you can see, Russia doesn't care how it conveys the message that the Ukrainian government is illegitimate. I always say this. Russia itself is illegitimate and therefore will give messages about the illegitimacy of the Ukrainian government," he explained.

December 9 Trump, amid talks on a peace plan, said that it was time to hold elections in Ukraine, as they "have not been held for a very long time."

Reacting to this, Zelenskyy said that "Always ready for elections"and later called on the United States ensure appropriate security conditions for voting.

On December 22, Arakhamia said that the Rada consider the issue of elections under martial law and form a working group. The next day, for the first time since the beginning of the Great War, started State Register of Voters.