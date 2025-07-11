Proposed law on withdrawal from the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention submitted to the Parliament

The Parliament will consider this document at the next plenary session

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

Draft Law on Withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention on the Prohibition of Anti-Personnel Mines Received by the Verkhovna Rada, said Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk.

"This decision [to withdraw from the Convention] is due to the security challenges posed by Russia's ongoing armed aggression against Ukraine and the need to ensure proper protection of the state and citizens," he emphasized.

According to Stefanchuk, the Rada will consider this document at the next plenary session.

According to the schedule, this should happen next week.