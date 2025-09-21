"Putin must believe that the US cares". Zelenskyy awaits America's actions after new EU sanctions

President of Ukraine believes that after the EU's new restrictions on Russia, there should be a move by the United States

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Henning Bagger / EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that once the new EU sanctions package is agreed upon, the United States should also take action. The head of state said this in the evening address.

The president reminded that the EU has already agreed on the 19th package of sanctions against Moscow and noted that Ukraine expects "prompt approval" of these restrictions.

"These weeks there have been sanctions from other countries, from Japan and Australia to Britain. Pressure on the Russian oil fleet, on Russian energy trade. Pressure on all Russian schemes to circumvent sanctions, including through cryptocurrencies. I am grateful to Europe for this pressure. I am sure that there must be a move by the United States. [Russian dictator] Putin must believe that the United States cares and that there will be strong steps," Zelenskyy said.

In the same address, he spoke about meeting planning with his American counterpart Donald Trump during the UN General Assembly.