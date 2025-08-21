Rada does not support Bezuhla's suspension from parliamentary sessions
The Verkhovna Rada did not support the resolution to suspend non-factional MP Mariana Bezuhla from the meetings. About this reported people's Deputy from Voices Yaroslav Zheleznyak.
The decision to remove Bezuhla from the meetings was supported by 141 MPs out of the required 226.
Among those who blew up were 74 representatives of the "Servant of the People" party, the MP said.
Zheleznyak filed an application for Bezuhlaya's suspension. He argued that this was a systemic violation of the rules of procedure and the MP's "anti-social behavior."
august 20 The Committee on Rules of Procedure, Deputy Ethics and Organization of Work of the Verkhovna Rada for the third time supported the suspension from the Bezuglaya meetings.
In turn, Bezugla responded to the decision of the specialized committee and said that it was filing a lawsuit "regarding the illegality of the decision of the Regulatory Committee".
- on July 17, Bezuhla submitted a letter of resignation from the parliamentary faction Servant of the people.
- on July 22, the Defense Committee of the Rada supported the dismissal Bezuhla from the position of deputy chairman and her expulsion from the board.
- on September 19, the Council voted for the recall Bezuhla from her position as deputy head of the Committee on National Security and Defense.
- on August 18, the Rada Committee did not support the suspension from the meetings of the non-factional MP Bezuhla.
