Rada does not support Bezuhla's suspension from parliamentary sessions

Mariana Bezuhla (Photo: Facebook account of the MP)

The Verkhovna Rada did not support the resolution to suspend non-factional MP Mariana Bezuhla from the meetings. About this reported people's Deputy from Voices Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

The decision to remove Bezuhla from the meetings was supported by 141 MPs out of the required 226.

Among those who blew up were 74 representatives of the "Servant of the People" party, the MP said.

Zheleznyak filed an application for Bezuhlaya's suspension. He argued that this was a systemic violation of the rules of procedure and the MP's "anti-social behavior."

august 20 The Committee on Rules of Procedure, Deputy Ethics and Organization of Work of the Verkhovna Rada for the third time supported the suspension from the Bezuglaya meetings.

In turn, Bezugla responded to the decision of the specialized committee and said that it was filing a lawsuit "regarding the illegality of the decision of the Regulatory Committee".