Rada early terminates powers of MP Kolisnyk

262 MPs supported the termination of the powers of the Servant of the People MP

Anna Kolisnyk (Photo: Facebook account of the politician)

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has prematurely terminated the powers of Anna Kolisnyk, a member of the Servant of the People party. This became known from the broadcast of the plenary session of the parliament.

MPs supported draft resolution #13337 on the early termination of Kolisnyk's powers. "262 MPs voted in favor, one against.

MP from Voice Yaroslav Zheleznyak explained that Kolisnyk was elected as a member of the SN under No. 94 on the party list. Therefore, the total number of people in the Rada and the faction will not change.

"Someone from the next on the electoral list should come in," he clarified.

Kolisnyk submitted an application to resign from her parliamentary seat on May 12. The committee reviewed it and recommended that the Verkhovna Rada approve it.

In 2021, Kolisnyk got into a scandal when she wrote in a telephone conversation that "we need to get out of this country." Later, the MP said that she was referring to a vacation abroad.

In October 2022, law enforcement officers served Kolisnyk with a suspicion of false declaration. According to the investigation, the MP did not indicate in her 2020 electronic declaration information about renting or owning two apartments in Kyiv, a share in non-residential premises in Kharkiv, and a car. The total value of the undeclared property is UAH 4.4 million.

In June 2023, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court closed the case on false declaration.