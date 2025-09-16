Rada resumes live broadcasts of parliamentary sessions

Broadcasting of the Council's meetings was stopped with the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion

Verkhovna Rada (Photo: Parliament's press service)

on September 16, the Verkhovna Rada resumed live broadcasts of its sessions on September 16. They are will be broadcast on the parliamentary TV channel Rada.

Broadcasting of the Council's meetings was suspended with the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. In January 2025, broadcasts of the Council's committee meetings resumed, but not of plenary sessions.

on September 4, members of the Verkhovna Rada voted in favor of the resolution on the resumption of live broadcasts of parliamentary sessions. The decision was supported by 266 MPs.

on September 9, the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk signed the resolution on the resumption of broadcasts of parliamentary plenary sessions.