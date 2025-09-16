Rada resumes live broadcasts of parliamentary sessions
on September 16, the Verkhovna Rada resumed live broadcasts of its sessions on September 16. They are will be broadcast on the parliamentary TV channel Rada.
Broadcasting of the Council's meetings was suspended with the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. In January 2025, broadcasts of the Council's committee meetings resumed, but not of plenary sessions.
on September 4, members of the Verkhovna Rada voted in favor of the resolution on the resumption of live broadcasts of parliamentary sessions. The decision was supported by 266 MPs.
on September 9, the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk signed the resolution on the resumption of broadcasts of parliamentary plenary sessions.
- on July 28, civil society organizations and the media appealed to the parliament with a demand to resume online broadcasting of plenary sessions and publish the agenda in advance.
- july 31 The Rada for the first time since 2022 broadcast a parliamentary session at which supported the draft law as a basis and as a whole on the return of independence to anti-corruption bodies.
