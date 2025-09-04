Rada votes to resume broadcasting of parliamentary sessions

The Verkhovna Rada has not broadcast its sessions since the beginning of the full-scale war

Verkhovna Rada (Photo: Parliament's press service)

On Thursday, members of the Verkhovna Rada voted in favor of a resolution to resume live broadcasts of parliamentary sessions. This was reported to by MPs Oleksiy Honcharenko and Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

The corresponding draft law #13719 of August 29 was supported by 266 MPs. Not a single MP voted against, only one abstained.

Zheleznyak clarified that the MPs refused to resume broadcasting on September 4. Therefore, Rada will start working only in mid-September.

According to Goncharenko, First Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Oleksandr Kornienko said that there is a conflict. All clarifications will come later from the Rada apparatus. Also, MP noted that the broadcast will start when the resolution comes into force, after it is signed by Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk.

Broadcasting of the Rada's meetings was stopped with the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. In January 2025, broadcasts of Rada committee meetings were resumed, but not of the parliament itself.

Photo: Yaroslav Zheleznyak's Telegram channel

On July 28, NGOs and media appealed to the Parliament to resume online broadcasting of plenary sessions and publish the agenda in advance.

On July 31, for the first time since 2022, the Rada broadcasted a parliamentary session, at which supported as a basis and as a whole the draft law on restoring independence to anti-corruption bodies.