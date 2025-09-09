Speaker of the Rada signs resolution to resume broadcasts

Broadcasts of parliamentary sessions will officially return on September 16, Yaroslav Yurchyshyn said

Ruslan Stefanchuk (Photo: Press Service of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine)

The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk has signed a resolution to resume broadcasting of plenary sessions of the parliament. This is stated in the card of the draft law No. 13719 on the VRU website.

Stefanchuk signed the resolution on Monday, September 8.

Head of the VRU Committee on Freedom of Speech Yaroslav Yurchyshyn confirmed that broadcasts of Rada meetings are officially back.

"The next meeting is on September 16, and this date should be the beginning of the live broadcasts on the Rada's TV channel and YouTube channel," added Yurchyshyn.

On September 4, members of the Verkhovna Rada voted in favor of a resolution to resume live broadcasts of parliamentary sessions. The decision was supported by 266 MPs.

On July 28, NGOs and media appealed to the Parliament to resume online broadcasting of plenary sessions and publish the agenda in advance.

On July 31, for the first time since 2022, the Rada broadcasted a parliamentary session, at which supported as a basis and as a whole the draft law on restoring independence to anti-corruption bodies.