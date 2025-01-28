Radio Svoboda: Russia boosts air defense and builds hangars at airfields – photos
Russia has installed new air defense systems at the Millerovo airfield in Rostov Oblast, according to satellite images reported by Radio Svoboda.
The report states that the Russian airbase, a frequent target of attacks, now features new S-300 and S-400 air defense systems. These were not visible in satellite images from October 2024.
Additionally, hangars for aircraft storage have been built or are under construction at locations previously used as open parking areas.
The construction of aircraft hangars has also been observed at the Belbek airbase in Crimea and the Primorsko-Akhtarsk airfield in Krasnodar Krai.
- On January 5, drone attacks were reported in Rostov Oblast, potentially targeting the Millerovo airfield.
- On January 24, Russia experienced one of the largest drone attacks, with fires and explosions reported in 15 regions.
- On January 27, Russia faced another wave of drone attacks, with the Ministry of Defense reporting 32 drones in five regions.