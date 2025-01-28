Radio Svoboda: Russia boosts air defense and builds hangars at airfields – photos

Russian airfield (Illustrative photo sourced from occupier media)

Russia has installed new air defense systems at the Millerovo airfield in Rostov Oblast, according to satellite images reported by Radio Svoboda.

The report states that the Russian airbase, a frequent target of attacks, now features new S-300 and S-400 air defense systems. These were not visible in satellite images from October 2024.

New air defense systems at Millerovo airfield (screenshot of Radio Liberty video)

Additionally, hangars for aircraft storage have been built or are under construction at locations previously used as open parking areas.

Aircraft hangars at Millerovo airfield (screenshot from Radio Liberty video)

The construction of aircraft hangars has also been observed at the Belbek airbase in Crimea and the Primorsko-Akhtarsk airfield in Krasnodar Krai.

Hangars at Belbek Air Base (video screenshot: x.com/bradyafr)

Hangars at the air base in Primorsko-Akhtarsk (video screenshot: x.com/bradyafr)