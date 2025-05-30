Reuters: Saudi Arabia urges Iran to sign deal with US to avoid war

Prince Khalid bin Salman said that it is better to reach an agreement with the United States than to face the possibility of an attack by Israel

Prince Khalid bin Salman (Photo: Yuri Kochetkov/EPA)

In April, the Prince of Saudi Arabia urged Iranian officials to take US President Donald Trump's proposal for a nuclear deal seriously, as it provides a way to avoid war with Israel. This was reported by Reuters with reference to four unnamed interlocutors with knowledge of the matter.

Two Gulf sources close to government circles and two Iranian officials said that, concerned about the prospect of further instability in the region, 89-year-old King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia sent his son, Prince Khalid bin Salman, a warning to Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

The closed meeting in Tehran, which took place on April 17 at the presidential complex, was attended by Iranian President Massoud Peseshkian, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri and Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.

Although the media covered the visit of the 37-year-old prince, the content of the secret message was not previously disclosed. During the meeting, he warned Iranian officials that the American president does not tolerate protracted negotiations.

In Tehran, Prince Khalid told a group of senior Iranian officials that the Trump team will seek to reach a deal quickly and the window for diplomacy will close quickly.

He added that it is better to reach an agreement with the United States than to face the possibility of an Israeli attack if the talks break down. The prince argued that the region, already torn by conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon, would not be able to withstand further escalation of tensions.

Iranian authorities did not respond to a request for comment before the article was published, but later Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghai "categorically denied" the Reuters story, according to the semi-official Iranian news agency Fars.

Saudi authorities did not respond to a request for comment.