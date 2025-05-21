Russia uses several types of drones for attacks and reconnaissance on the Ukrainian border – State Border Service of Ukraine

The Russian army in particular uses fiber optic drones, FPV drones, and drone drop systems.

FVP drone (Photo: Unsplash)

In 2025, Russia significantly increased the use of drones along the border with Ukraine. The greatest activity is recorded in Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions. This was reported to LIGA.net by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko.

"These are fiber-optic drones, FPV drones, drone drop-offs. But they are also trying to actively conduct reconnaissance using reconnaissance drones – such as "Eagles", Zala, Supercam," Demchenko noted.

According to him, Ukrainian border guards are countering these drones.

"If we talk about the units of the State Border Service, then using the available means that we have, we are also trying to counteract the unhindered flights of enemy reconnaissance drones – including within the Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions," the spokesman for the State Border Service of Ukraine said.

On May 17, Russia used a Lancet drone to strike a bus carrying passengers near Bilopilly, Sumy Oblast. The attack killed nine people and injured seven others.

On May 20, in the village of Velyka Pysarivka, Okhtyrsky district, Sumy region, Russia used a drone to strike people receiving humanitarian aid.