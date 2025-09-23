Rubio says the US will defend every inch of NATO territory

Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasizes that Washington will work with allies to ensure the security of all NATO countries

Marco Rubio (Photo: EPA)

Secretary of State of the United States Marco Rubio said that the United States will work with its allies to defend "every inch of NATO territory." He said this said in a commentary to CBS News, on the eve of the President's speech Donald Trump at the UN General Assembly.

Rubio made this statement after Russian planes and drones violated NATO airspace, which worried governments on the eastern flank.

He also noted that NATO responds to such incursions in the same way as before.

"When they come (planes and drones) into your airspace or defense zone, you go up and intercept them. That's exactly what NATO has done and what it will continue to do," Rubio said.