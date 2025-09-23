Rubio says the US will defend every inch of NATO territory
Secretary of State of the United States Marco Rubio said that the United States will work with its allies to defend "every inch of NATO territory." He said this said in a commentary to CBS News, on the eve of the President's speech Donald Trump at the UN General Assembly.
Rubio made this statement after Russian planes and drones violated NATO airspace, which worried governments on the eastern flank.
He also noted that NATO responds to such incursions in the same way as before.
"When they come (planes and drones) into your airspace or defense zone, you go up and intercept them. That's exactly what NATO has done and what it will continue to do," Rubio said.
- on September 19, Russian MiG-31 fighters violated Estonian airspace near Tallinn. In total, they flew over Estonia about 12 minutes.
- On the same day russian fighters violated the security zone of the Polish company Petrobaltic's drilling platform in the Baltic Sea. More than a week before that two dozen Russian UAVs violated Polish airspace.
- on September 22, Tusk said that Poland will bring down objects that clearly violate its airspace. British Foreign Secretary to the UN declared its readiness to to repel offending aircraft.
- On the same day, President Donald Trump said he would help Poland and the Baltic states in case of escalation by Russia.
