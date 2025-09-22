Trump says he will help Poland and the Baltic states if Russia escalates

The American president does not like the incident with Russian fighter jets entering Estonia

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA/JIM LO SCALZO)

The United States will provide assistance to Poland and the Baltic states in the event of an escalation of Russian aggression. This was stated by US President Donald Trump on September 21 before attending a memorial service for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, , according to RMF 24.

When asked by a journalist whether he would provide assistance to these countries, Trump replied: "I will." And when asked to comment on Russia's violation of Estonian airspace on September 19, he said that "the United States doesn't like it.".

The day before, on September 20, Trump said that he had not yet received detailed information about the violation of Estonian airspace by Russian fighter jets, so he could not voice the US reaction.

The American president did not say what kind of assistance he could provide to European countries. Earlier, Reuters reported that the Pentagon had warned European diplomats about cuts in U.S. aid to the Baltic states.