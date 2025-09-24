US Secretary of State and Russian Foreign Minister meet on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly

Meeting of delegations (Photo: Maria Zakharova's Telegram channel)

On Wednesday, September 24, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with the Russian Foreign Minister in New York Sergey Lavrov. About said the press service of the State Department.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

First deputy spokesman Tommy Pigott said that Rubio echoed the US president's call Donald Trump to stop the killings and the need for Moscow to take "substantial steps" to achieve a long-term settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The State Department representative did not provide any other details of the meeting.

At the same time, the Russian propaganda outlet TASS reported that the meeting was held in a closed session. It lasted about 50 minutes.

The photos of the meeting were published by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the aggressor state, Maria Zakharova.

"Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Russia and the United States. The front and back of the protocol photo," she wrote.

Photo: Maria Zakharova's Telegram channel

Before that, Lavrov and Rubio met in Malaysia on July 10. The meeting lasted about 50 minutes. The Russians claim that they confirmed "the mood to resume contacts."

They also repeatedly communicated by phone and in person, met in Saudi Arabia in February.