Ruginene has become the Prime Minister of Lithuania and is planning to visit Ukraine
The Lithuanian Seimas has approved the candidacy of Inga Ruginienė, a representative of the Social Democratic Party, for the post of Prime Minister. This was announced... reports Delfi.
The new prime minister will begin her duties after the country's president... Gitanas Nausėda will sign the relevant decree and she will take the oath in parliament.
Answering questions from journalists before the start of the vote, Ruginene stated that if appointed, one of her first visits would be to Ukraine.
"Of course, when it comes to foreign policy, the first visits will be to Ukraine and Poland. This is very important," she said.
Ruginene has 15 days to submit the composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers and the government program to parliament.
- July 31, 2025, Lithuanian Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas resigned / submitted his resignation / has resigned from the post of head of government and leader of the Lithuanian Social Democratic Party, which is part of the parliamentary coalition, amid a corruption scandal.
- On August 4, the Paluckas government decided to resign.
- August 25th in Lithuania formed a new coalitionThe agreement was signed by representatives of the Social Democratic Party of Lithuania (LSDP), the "Dawn of Nemunas" party (Nemuno aušra), and the faction of the Lithuanian Peasants and Greens Union and the Christian Families Union (LVŽS-KŠS).
