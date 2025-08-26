Ruginene has become the Prime Minister of Lithuania and is planning to visit Ukraine

Lithuanian parliament approved the candidacy of the new head of government

Inga Ruginene (Photo: LRT)

The Lithuanian Seimas has approved the candidacy of Inga Ruginienė, a representative of the Social Democratic Party, for the post of Prime Minister. This was announced... reports Delfi.

The new prime minister will begin her duties after the country's president... Gitanas Nausėda will sign the relevant decree and she will take the oath in parliament.

Answering questions from journalists before the start of the vote, Ruginene stated that if appointed, one of her first visits would be to Ukraine.

"Of course, when it comes to foreign policy, the first visits will be to Ukraine and Poland. This is very important," she said.

Ruginene has 15 days to submit the composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers and the government program to parliament.