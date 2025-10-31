Russia actively hits communication towers and infrastructure near Sumy and Chernihiv with drones – Flash

The enemy is trying to make the border area as uninhabitable as possible

Consequences of one of the attacks in Sumy region (Photo: t.me/hryhorov_oleg)

In the fall, Russia began actively attacking the border infrastructure of Chernihiv and Sumy regions with small-radius drones to disable it and "kill" logistics. Read more about this in the commentary to LIGA.net for the article "Russia wants to equip 20% of Shaheds with online control". Flash on UAV attacks and Rubicon" told by the head of the Center for Radio Technologies Serhiy Beskrestnov (Flash).

According to him, we are talking about drones, in particular FPV, which can fly deep into the depths at distances of up to 40-50 km.

"The first task is that they are trying to disrupt our information infrastructure by attacking mobile communication towers. Many structures, including the military, use mobile networks. Not everyone in the border guard service has a "starlink," noted Flesh .

In addition to drone attacks, hostile sabotage and reconnaissance groups operate in the border area. Therefore, any weakening of the Defense Forces in these two regions, including in terms of communications, allows Russians to cross the border.

The second objective of Russian attacks is to "kill" logistics. That is why the occupiers are trying to hit railroad locomotives and vehicles. The third task is to destroy infrastructure to make life "as uncomfortable as possible.".

"They attack substations within their reach, starting with the smallest transformers. To leave the areas without heat and electricity... Lately, they have even attacked warehouses, industries and agricultural facilities, forcing people to leave areas where there is no place to work," said a military communications specialist .