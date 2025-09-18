Russia attacked a unit of the State Emergency Service in Nizhyn. A rescuer was killed – photos
on September 18, Russian troops attacked a unit of the State Emergency Service in Nizhyn, Chernihiv region. A rescuer was killed in the attack, reported vyacheslav Chaus, head of the regional military administration.
According to Chaus, the Russians attacked with drones – Shaheds and Geraniums. As a result of the strike, the 45-year-old emergency worker died from his injuries.
IN THE SES clarifiedthat the deceased master Sergeant of the Civil Defense Service Oleksandr Hula.
The head of the OVA also said that two other SES employees were injured in the attack.
the 36-year-old rescuer is under medical supervision in a Kyiv hospital. Another 31-year-old rescuer is in the trauma department.
Chaus also reported that Russia hit a farm in Novhorod-Siverskyi district with cannon artillery. A grain storage facility and a warehouse were damaged.
A forest fire broke out in Koryukiv district due to a drone attack, and the fire was extinguished. In total, the aggressor fired 22 times at Chernihiv region over the past day.
- The SES told LIGA.net, that 107 rescuers died since the beginning of the Russian war. Several SES employees are held captive by the enemy, and more than 500 have been wounded.
- september 15 Russia targeted the rescuers in Chernihiv region, four employees of the State Emergency Service were injured.
- on September 17, on Rescuer's Day, the Russian army hit a fire station in Druzhkivka, Donetsk region.
