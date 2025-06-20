Russia cynically justifies the strike on the Kherson Regional State Administration with fabrications about "foreign mercenaries"

The Russians are trying to come up with a justification for the strike on the Kherson Regional State Administration building, which they destroyed on June 5

The destroyed building of the Kherson Regional State Administration (Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy/Telegram)

The so-called head of the occupation administration, Volodymyr Saldo, stated that a drone control point and "foreign mercenaries" were allegedly located in the basement of the Kherson Regional State Administration building. However, this information is yet another claim by Russian propaganda, the Center for Countering Disinformation reported .

The Central Intelligence Agency noted that the Kherson Regional State Administration building, which was hit by two KABs, had not been in use for a long time and there was no point in attacking it. The real goal of the Russians is terror.

"Justifying such actions with a fictitious military expediency, in reality the enemy seeks to intimidate people and make Kherson uninhabitable," the Center noted.

The Central Military District recalls that in Kherson, Russian forces are systematically shelling residential areas with various types of weapons, in particular, using FPV drones for targeted hunting of civilians.

Illustration: CPD

On June 5, the Russians dropped KABs on the Kherson Regional State Administration building. After the first strike, around 10:00, it was partially destroyed .

At 15:54, the head of the Kherson OVA Prokudin announced a second strike – the building was destroyed .