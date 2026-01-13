Russia damages Polish consulate during shelling of Odesa
Porokhnia Yana
News editor at LIGA.net
Polish consulate in Odesa was damaged by a Russian shelling. About reported maciej Wiewior, spokesman for the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
He did not say what kind of damage was done to the building of the foreign diplomatic mission. None of the diplomats were injured.
Vevior also expressed his respect for the team of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs working in Ukraine.
According to the Odesa City Military Administration, the enemy carried out two waves of drone attacks on the town. A hospital, a kindergarten and a school were damaged, and the power grid was also attacked.
- On the night of January 13, Russia launched 25 missiles and 293 attack drones were fired at Ukraine. There were hits in several locations.
- In particular, the enemy hit with ballistic missiles at the Nova Poshta terminal near Kharkiv. Two employees of the sorting center and two drivers of a forwarding partner were killed. The six injured include three postal workers and a driver.
- Explosions and air defense activity were also reported in Kyiv. After the attack, the following are operating throughout Kyiv and in the Bucha district of the region emergency shutdowns light.
