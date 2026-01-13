Russia damages Polish consulate during shelling of Odesa

Consulate of Poland in Odesa (Photo: Dumska)

Polish consulate in Odesa was damaged by a Russian shelling. About reported maciej Wiewior, spokesman for the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He did not say what kind of damage was done to the building of the foreign diplomatic mission. None of the diplomats were injured.

Vevior also expressed his respect for the team of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs working in Ukraine.

According to the Odesa City Military Administration, the enemy carried out two waves of drone attacks on the town. A hospital, a kindergarten and a school were damaged, and the power grid was also attacked.