Russia extends West-2025 military exercises to Kaliningrad region

Russian military (Photo: propaganda media)

The Russian Baltic Fleet conducted exercises in the Kaliningrad region as part of the West 2025 military exercises with Belarus. This is stated in the official statement of the Russian Ministry.

The Russian occupiers claim that at the second stage of the exercise, the marines allegedly engaged in combat with a simulated enemy landing party, fired small arms and armored personnel carrier BTR-82A weapons.

In a simulated defense of the coast, the Russian military used the Berezhok missile and artillery system, destroying a naval drone of a "conditional enemy."

Tu-22M3 supersonic bombers patrolled the neutral waters of the Barents Sea, performing "training and combat missions" for four hours.

The Russian Defense Ministry also reports that on September 15, one of the stages of the West 2025 exercise will take place at the 227th Combined Arms Training Area in the Minsk region.

Earlier, Russia and Belarus stated that the exercises would take place on the territory of Belarus at training grounds in the interior of the country or in its eastern regions.