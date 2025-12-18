Russia has recruited over 200 Indian citizens to fight against Ukraine: dozens have already been killed
Russia has recruited 202 Indian citizens to fight against Ukraine since 2022. About stated ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Reportedly, due to "concerted efforts of the government," 119 citizens were returned, having been granted early release from the Russian army. 26 people, according to the Russian side, are considered dead, and seven are missing. The Indian government is currently working to secure the early release and return home of another 50 citizens.
We also managed to return the remains of 10 Indian citizens who died in Russia's war against Ukraine, and cremated two of them.
The country's authorities handed over to Russia DNA samples of family members of 18 Indians who were considered dead or missing to establish their identities.
The Foreign Ministry said it was in touch with the Russian side to promote the safety of its citizens and facilitate their release from the occupation army and return home.
- In November, Kenya announced that more than 200 of its citizens are fighting on the side of Russia in the war against Ukraine.
- on December 15, Botswana announced that recruitment of its citizens into the Russian army. Ukraine reacted and called on the foreign government to be vigilant.
- on December 18, it became known that the Defense Forces in Pokrovsk captured two Colombian citizens. According to the foreigners, they came to Russia "for construction" with a salary of $2500, but their documents were taken away and they were sent to fight.
- According to the "I Want to Live" project, the following people died in Ukraine 314 Belarusians and 270 Kazakhswho fought on the side of the Russian Federation.
Comments (0)