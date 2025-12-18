The Government of India managed to return 119 of its citizens home, while another 50 continue to fight on the side of the Russian occupiers

Indian Army (Illustrative photo: facebook.com/indianarmedforce)

Russia has recruited 202 Indian citizens to fight against Ukraine since 2022. About stated ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Reportedly, due to "concerted efforts of the government," 119 citizens were returned, having been granted early release from the Russian army. 26 people, according to the Russian side, are considered dead, and seven are missing. The Indian government is currently working to secure the early release and return home of another 50 citizens.

We also managed to return the remains of 10 Indian citizens who died in Russia's war against Ukraine, and cremated two of them.

The country's authorities handed over to Russia DNA samples of family members of 18 Indians who were considered dead or missing to establish their identities.

The Foreign Ministry said it was in touch with the Russian side to promote the safety of its citizens and facilitate their release from the occupation army and return home.