The Colombians were promised a job for a maximum of one month with a salary of $2500, but their documents were taken away and they were sent to the front

Снимок экрана 2025-12-18 193714

In Pokrovsk, two Colombian citizens were captured who had come to Russia to work on a construction site. About reported 425th Assault Regiment "Skelya".

One of the prisoners said that in Colombia he was told that Russia allegedly needed welders for reconstruction work. The man was promised to be sent to a unit of the occupying army in this specialty, with a salary of 10 million Colombian pesos (about $2500).

The second prisoner said he was working in Dubai, and during a 10-day vacation, an acquaintance told him that he had a job in Russia – guarding a gas processing plant. The term was "a month at most." But, as the prisoner noted, it turned out to be a lie.

When the Colombians arrived in Ufa, their phones, passports, and other documents were taken away. Three days later, they were put on a bus and driven for 36 hours in an unknown direction, and then "walked for five days" – during which time they were not paid a single peso.

When the two prisoners arrived, they saw many other Colombians and Africans. Then, according to them, they were driven somewhere in cars for two nights in a row, and then "thrown into a bunker" where they were given a military uniform, a machine gun, ammunition, and a radio.

The prisoners claimed that they were not told that they were going to the front and would take part in hostilities. According to the prisoners, they allegedly never fired a shot, and the magazines of their assault rifles were "full."