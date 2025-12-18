Two Colombian citizens captured in Pokrovsk: they came to Russia "for construction", video
In Pokrovsk, two Colombian citizens were captured who had come to Russia to work on a construction site. About reported 425th Assault Regiment "Skelya".
One of the prisoners said that in Colombia he was told that Russia allegedly needed welders for reconstruction work. The man was promised to be sent to a unit of the occupying army in this specialty, with a salary of 10 million Colombian pesos (about $2500).
The second prisoner said he was working in Dubai, and during a 10-day vacation, an acquaintance told him that he had a job in Russia – guarding a gas processing plant. The term was "a month at most." But, as the prisoner noted, it turned out to be a lie.
When the Colombians arrived in Ufa, their phones, passports, and other documents were taken away. Three days later, they were put on a bus and driven for 36 hours in an unknown direction, and then "walked for five days" – during which time they were not paid a single peso.
When the two prisoners arrived, they saw many other Colombians and Africans. Then, according to them, they were driven somewhere in cars for two nights in a row, and then "thrown into a bunker" where they were given a military uniform, a machine gun, ammunition, and a radio.
The prisoners claimed that they were not told that they were going to the front and would take part in hostilities. According to the prisoners, they allegedly never fired a shot, and the magazines of their assault rifles were "full."
- In October, in the Pokrovske direction, border guards captured tuvan.
- According to the "I Want to Live" project, the following people died in Ukraine 314 Belarusians and 270 Kazakhswho fought on the side of the Russian Federation.
- In November, Kenya announced that more than 200 of its citizens are fighting on the side of Russia in the war against Ukraine.
- on December 15, Botswana announced that recruitment of its citizens to the Russian army. Ukraine reacted and called on the foreign government to be vigilant.
