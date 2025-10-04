Russia has struck again at the energy sector of Chernihiv region. About 50,000 people with emergency power outages
Electricity supply (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

On the night of October 4, Russia used drones to damage several important power supply facilities in Chernihiv Oblast. As a result, about 50,000 consumers were affected by the blackouts. About reports JSC Chernihivoblenergo.

It is noted that power engineers have begun to re-power the area. At the same time, the schedule of hourly power outages continues to operate in the region.

Read also
The number of drones and shelling has increased significantly. Can the Russians open the Chernihiv front?

"Today (October 4 – ed.), its principle provides for a three-in-three outage (the queue has power for three hours and does not have power for three hours)," Chernihivoblenergo said.