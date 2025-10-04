Russia has struck again at the energy sector of Chernihiv region. About 50,000 people with emergency power outages
On the night of October 4, Russia used drones to damage several important power supply facilities in Chernihiv Oblast. As a result, about 50,000 consumers were affected by the blackouts. About reports JSC Chernihivoblenergo.
It is noted that power engineers have begun to re-power the area. At the same time, the schedule of hourly power outages continues to operate in the region.
Read also
"Today (October 4 – ed.), its principle provides for a three-in-three outage (the queue has power for three hours and does not have power for three hours)," Chernihivoblenergo said.
- october 1 Russia struck on the power facility in Slavutych, which left Chernihiv region without electricity. After that the situation in the power grid has become mega-criticaland introduced outage schedules. A blackout occurred at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which lasted more than three hours.
- Due to Russian shelling konotop was also left without electricity, communication and water in the Sumy region.
- As of the evening of October 3 electricity was restored to key facilities Slavutych. The water utility, the city hospital and two schools have resumed operations.
Comments (0)