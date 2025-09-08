Since the beginning of 2025, 297,350 Russian occupants have been killed and wounded

Oleksandr Syrsky (Photo: facebook.com/CinCAFofUkraine)

Russia has a threefold advantage in forces and means at the front over the Defense Forces. And in the main areas of concentration of its efforts, it can prevail four to six times, said Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Also, according to him, in August, Deep Strike assets hit 60 targets in Russia. They managed to weaken the enemy's ability to produce fuel and lubricants for the army, their aircraft, missiles and UAVs, air defense systems, and disrupted the functioning of the transportation system.

"In total, our drones hit over 67,000 enemy targets last month. And the effectiveness of the Middle Strike program increased by 25%," noted Syrskyi .

Last month, Russian losses in manpower amounted to 28,790 people. And since the beginning of 2025, 297,350 Russian invaders have been eliminated and wounded, the chief of the.