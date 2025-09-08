Russia has three times superiority in force, and AFU drones hit over 67,000 enemy targets – Syrsky
Russia has a threefold advantage in forces and means at the front over the Defense Forces. And in the main areas of concentration of its efforts, it can prevail four to six times, said Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.
Also, according to him, in August, Deep Strike assets hit 60 targets in Russia. They managed to weaken the enemy's ability to produce fuel and lubricants for the army, their aircraft, missiles and UAVs, air defense systems, and disrupted the functioning of the transportation system.
"In total, our drones hit over 67,000 enemy targets last month. And the effectiveness of the Middle Strike program increased by 25%," noted Syrskyi .
Last month, Russian losses in manpower amounted to 28,790 people. And since the beginning of 2025, 297,350 Russian invaders have been eliminated and wounded, the chief of the.
- on September 7, Syrskyi said that the military in the Pokrovsk sector liberated more than 26 square kilometers. In two sectors, they managed to regain five times more territory than they lost.
- According to the chief commander, the Defense Forces liberated 58 square kilometers of territory from the Russians in August. Russians at the front are using the tactic of "creeping" advance with small infantry groups.
