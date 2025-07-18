Russia intensifies hybrid attacks against critical infrastructure in Europe – SZR

Illustrative photo (Photo: szru.gov.ua)

Russia has intensified hybrid attacks against Europe's critical infrastructure. About reports The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

According to the SZR, from 2014 to 2024, more than 200 cases of Russian hybrid operations were recorded, ranging from cyberattacks and disinformation to sabotage and jamming of GPS signals. At the same time, more than 86% of such incidents occurred after the start of a full-scale war in 2022.

A particularly sharp surge was recorded in 2024, when the number of attacks increased sixfold compared to the previous year.

Energy, transportation, and communications facilities remain the main targets. Since the beginning of 2025, attacks on submarine cables, water supply facilities, and attempts to influence air transportation in the EU have been documented.

According to the SZR, hybrid operations are systemic. In 2022-2024, an average of 20 European countries were targeted by Russian attacks annually.

The states that actively support Ukraine – Poland, the Baltic states, Finland, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Norway – are most at risk.

"The purpose of the operations is to provoke internal problems in order to weaken European solidarity and reduce support for Kyiv," the intelligence service said.