Russia launched a series of airstrikes on Kupyansk: over 80 houses damaged – photo
On the night of June 11, Russian aircraft dropped bombs on residential areas in Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast,according to the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office.
At around 3:30 a.m., Russian forces dropped aerial bombs on civilian infrastructure.
According to preliminary data, Russia used super-powerful guided aerial bombs FAB-500 and FAB-1500 with a unified planning and correction module (UMPK).
The attack damaged more than 80 residential buildings, a kindergarten, a station, and an ambulance. There were no casualties.
The prosecutor's office has opened criminal proceedings for a war crime.
- On May 21, Russia struck a residential building in the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovy, Kharkiv region, with a guided aerial bomb . One person was killed.
- On May 25, Russian troops struck the city of Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast, with two high-explosive aerial bombs, killing two women and injuring three more people in the city.
- On June 10 , the Russian military dropped a 500-kilogram high-explosive aerial bomb on Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast. A 70-year-old man died as a result of the attack.