Russia launched a series of airstrikes on Kupyansk: over 80 houses damaged – photo

Russia used super-powerful guided bombs FAB-500 and FAB-1500

Shelling (Photo: t.me/prokuratura_kharkiv)

On the night of June 11, Russian aircraft dropped bombs on residential areas in Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast,according to the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office.

At around 3:30 a.m., Russian forces dropped aerial bombs on civilian infrastructure.

According to preliminary data, Russia used super-powerful guided aerial bombs FAB-500 and FAB-1500 with a unified planning and correction module (UMPK).

The attack damaged more than 80 residential buildings, a kindergarten, a station, and an ambulance. There were no casualties.

Shelling (Photo: t.me/prokuratura_kharkiv)

The prosecutor's office has opened criminal proceedings for a war crime.