Kharkiv region expands forced evacuation zone: list of settlements
Oleh Syniehubov (Photo: Kharkiv Regional State Administration)

On Tuesday, June 10, during a meeting of the Kharkiv Regional Defense Council, it was decided to expand the zone of forced evacuation of civilians. This was reported to by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration , Oleh Syniehubov.

These are a number of settlements in the Kupiansk district. Civilians will be evacuated from seven more settlements of the Shevchenkivska community.

These are the villages: Baranivka, Berezivka, Novomykolayivka, Spodobivka, Starovirivka, Duvanka and Fedorivka.

"In total, we plan to evacuate 181 children from seven settlements to safe places. All evacuees will receive temporary housing, support in obtaining IDP status, access to social benefits and humanitarian aid," emphasized Syniehubov .

He added that the evacuees will be provided with first aid at the transit center in Kharkiv.

